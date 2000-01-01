Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page MAKETOYS DOWNBEAT
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 05:05 PM   #1
Mega-Prime 316
Cybertron
Mega-Prime 316's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Moncton, NB
Posts: 1,124
MAKETOYS DOWNBEAT
Hello!
I am looking to buy a MAKETOYS DOWNBEAT. If you have one for sale, drop me a line!
Thanks
Mega-Prime 316 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 06:41 PM   #2
Mega Truck
Generation 2
Mega Truck's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Markham Ont
Posts: 144
Re: MAKETOYS DOWNBEAT
OptimusB38 has been advertising one for weeks. Like $120
Mega Truck is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Power of the Prime Rodimus M.I.B.
Transformers
transformers titans return Lot Slugslinger Trigger Happy Twintwist Topspin Krok
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:26 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.