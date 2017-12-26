In a week that has seen rumors that Takara-Tomy will be globally unifying their brand in 2018 – whatever that means – we can report that for four toys at least, Takara will be taking some Hasbro molds and giving them a premium paint job. The four toys in question are the Knight Armor Changers in the Transformers: The Last Knight toyline. The four are Optimus Prime
, Bumblebee
, Megatron
and Grimlock
. All four are coming out in Japan next February, with screen-accurate paints and different treatments for the flip out knight helmets. Check out images of » Continue Reading.
