Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Turbo Change line coming to Japan in February 2018
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 01:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,455
Transformers Turbo Change line coming to Japan in February 2018


In a week that has seen rumors that Takara-Tomy will be globally unifying their brand in 2018 – whatever that means – we can report that for four toys at least, Takara will be taking some Hasbro molds and giving them a premium paint job. The four toys in question are the Knight Armor Changers in the Transformers: The Last Knight toyline. The four are Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron and Grimlock. All four are coming out in Japan next February, with screen-accurate paints and different treatments for the flip out knight helmets. Check out images of &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Turbo Change line coming to Japan in February 2018 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Power of the Prime Rodimus M.I.B.
Transformers
transformers titans return Lot Slugslinger Trigger Happy Twintwist Topspin Krok
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:26 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.