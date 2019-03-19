Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,373
Bumblebee Movie Digital Release ? Itunes Exclusive Bee Vision Extras & Details


Courtesy of TFW2005 Boards member*Prowl,*we can share for you some details and images of the*Bumblebee Movie Digital Release – Itunes Exclusive Bee Vision Extras. The digital release of The Bumblebee Movie is out today, and it includes a nice*extra feature: Bee Vision.* Basically it goes through the Cybertron scene and pauses to show full body renders of all characters. We are sure fans were really expecting to have a clear look of all Transformers spotted during the Cybertron Battle. This feature is available only if you buy and download your copy via Itunes, not available in other services like Google &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Bumblebee Movie Digital Release – Itunes Exclusive Bee Vision Extras & Details appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



