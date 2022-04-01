Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW?s Transformers: Last Bot Standing, Milne, Spence and Knott Issue #1 Covers Artwor


A trio of Last Bot Standing issue #1 covers make their PREVIEWSworld debuts: B by TFW2005 member Alex Milne C by Gavin Spence D by Phil Knott Make way for this series to arrive in shops May 11th, and in the meantime sound off on the 2005 boards! When the last stars flicker and fade, who will be the only Cybertronian left? The planet Donnokt sits on the edge of the universe, far away from all the stars that are flickering and fading out one last time. It is a world on the precipice of revolution-industrialization-taking its first steps &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW?s Transformers: Last Bot Standing, Milne, Spence and Knott Issue #1 Covers Artwork appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



