Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page X-Transbots MX-37 Conan (Masterpiece Scale G1 Nightbeat) Color Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,301
X-Transbots MX-37 Conan (Masterpiece Scale G1 Nightbeat) Color Images


X-Transbots have shared, via their Weibo account, images of their new*MX-37 Conan (Masterpiece Scale G1 Nightbeat). This figure is a great representation the Autobot detective and comes with interchangeable heads (comic or G1 toy) with different face expressions and even a proper detective hat. A very nice alternative for your Masterpiece scale display. We still have no concrete information on price or release date but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Now click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post X-Transbots MX-37 Conan (Masterpiece Scale G1 Nightbeat) Color Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:52 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.