X-Transbots have shared, via their Weibo account
, images of their new*MX-37 Conan (Masterpiece Scale G1 Nightbeat). This figure is a great representation the Autobot detective and comes with interchangeable heads (comic or G1 toy) with different face expressions and even a proper detective hat. A very nice alternative for your Masterpiece scale display. We still have no concrete information on price or release date but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Now click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post X-Transbots MX-37 Conan (Masterpiece Scale G1 Nightbeat) Color Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...