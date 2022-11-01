|
Re: Top ten figures of the year
In no particular order:
Velocitron Override - a surprisingly cool brand new figure, looks awesome
Legacy LaserOP / Velocitron Scourge - got both versions, a pretty cool guy
Velocitron RoadHauler - a bit cheating cause I already loved Kingdom Inferno last year, but this mold rules, and this guy got the AAAAAAAAA face
Gen Selects Black Zarak - best deco of the best titan-class so far, super cool
BuzzworthyBB SS86-13BB Cliffjumper / CreaturesCollide Goldbug - I love this mold, and these are the quintessential CJ & GB renditions
Legacy Dragstrip - a really sexy Dragstrip, easily trounces the CW
Studio Series 86-15 Sludge - just a really beautiful likeness, got him in dino mode perennially, too bad about the dino-belly undercarriage though
Velocitron Cosmos - ya OK he's really fun, and a great likeness - just wish he didn't need forearm-fillers, and the shoulder joint mechanism is a bit weak
Studio Series 86-11 Perceptor - haven't dabbled with him as much as I would like, but he looks amazing - beats the TR for me, for sure
- -
special mention goes to the Takara Selects Seacons; they're not 2022 release, but that's when I finally got ahold of a complete set this year, hell f*ckin ya, I love em
Also, various figures I've got that I haven't opened yet (Xmas presents etc) that I imagine would be on this list if I opened em:
- Haslab VictorySaber
- Legacy Tarantulas, Elita-1/Minerva, Jhiaxus
- Velocitron GalaxyShuttle? idk he looks fun but maybe I'm forgetting if Siege Astrotrain mold sucked, i don't think so though