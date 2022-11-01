Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Top ten figures of the year
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:05 PM   #1
savagephil
Beast Machine
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: toronto
Posts: 456
Top ten figures of the year
Well 2022 is pretty much almost done, so what we're your top ten favourite figures of 2022, can be anything from mainline, masterpiece, legends, 3rd party. Here are mine

1. Haslab Star Saber. Qc issues aside he is a beautiful figure. Great joints and possibly great paint. Was well worth it.

2. Studio series 86 sludge. I didn't have any qc issues on mine, he is just a tremendous figure. Hard to put him down.

3. Legacy alpha trion. I know simple repaint and remold of scourge. But man he is so awesome looking. Love the headscuplt and vector sigma. This really surprised me

4. Legacy inferno. Just the best inferno ever. Moving mouth really makes him expressive. Season 1 preds complete

5. Legacy motormaster . Leaps and bounds better than cw motormaster

6. Legacy tarantulas. They just perfectly nailed him.

7. Legacy jhaxius . Prob one of the best engineered figures of any size class

8. Studio series 86 ironhide. I loved both siege and earthrise but hated the feet sticking out. This one feels and looks great in robot mode. But I feel like front of the vehicle looks better in er. Just the front.

9. Legacy cosmos. - love that they nail his look, of the tubby autobot.

10. Legacy rid scourge. Didn't get laser prime, because this was the figure, I wanted in this mold and he didn't disappoint. Love the colors
savagephil is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:41 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 2,972
Re: Top ten figures of the year
In no particular order:

Velocitron Override - a surprisingly cool brand new figure, looks awesome

Legacy LaserOP / Velocitron Scourge - got both versions, a pretty cool guy

Velocitron RoadHauler - a bit cheating cause I already loved Kingdom Inferno last year, but this mold rules, and this guy got the AAAAAAAAA face

Gen Selects Black Zarak - best deco of the best titan-class so far, super cool

BuzzworthyBB SS86-13BB Cliffjumper / CreaturesCollide Goldbug - I love this mold, and these are the quintessential CJ & GB renditions

Legacy Dragstrip - a really sexy Dragstrip, easily trounces the CW

Studio Series 86-15 Sludge - just a really beautiful likeness, got him in dino mode perennially, too bad about the dino-belly undercarriage though

Velocitron Cosmos - ya OK he's really fun, and a great likeness - just wish he didn't need forearm-fillers, and the shoulder joint mechanism is a bit weak

Studio Series 86-11 Perceptor - haven't dabbled with him as much as I would like, but he looks amazing - beats the TR for me, for sure

- -

special mention goes to the Takara Selects Seacons; they're not 2022 release, but that's when I finally got ahold of a complete set this year, hell f*ckin ya, I love em

Also, various figures I've got that I haven't opened yet (Xmas presents etc) that I imagine would be on this list if I opened em:
- Haslab VictorySaber
- Legacy Tarantulas, Elita-1/Minerva, Jhiaxus
- Velocitron GalaxyShuttle? idk he looks fun but maybe I'm forgetting if Siege Astrotrain mold sucked, i don't think so though
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:10 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.