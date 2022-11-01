Today, 09:05 PM #1 savagephil Beast Machine Join Date: Dec 2012 Location: toronto Posts: 456 Top ten figures of the year Well 2022 is pretty much almost done, so what we're your top ten favourite figures of 2022, can be anything from mainline, masterpiece, legends, 3rd party. Here are mine



1. Haslab Star Saber. Qc issues aside he is a beautiful figure. Great joints and possibly great paint. Was well worth it.



2. Studio series 86 sludge. I didn't have any qc issues on mine, he is just a tremendous figure. Hard to put him down.



3. Legacy alpha trion. I know simple repaint and remold of scourge. But man he is so awesome looking. Love the headscuplt and vector sigma. This really surprised me



4. Legacy inferno. Just the best inferno ever. Moving mouth really makes him expressive. Season 1 preds complete



5. Legacy motormaster . Leaps and bounds better than cw motormaster



6. Legacy tarantulas. They just perfectly nailed him.



7. Legacy jhaxius . Prob one of the best engineered figures of any size class



8. Studio series 86 ironhide. I loved both siege and earthrise but hated the feet sticking out. This one feels and looks great in robot mode. But I feel like front of the vehicle looks better in er. Just the front.



9. Legacy cosmos. - love that they nail his look, of the tubby autobot.



10. Legacy rid scourge. Didn't get laser prime, because this was the figure, I wanted in this mold and he didn't disappoint. Love the colors Today, 09:41 PM #2 evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 2,972 Re: Top ten figures of the year In no particular order:



Velocitron Override - a surprisingly cool brand new figure, looks awesome



Legacy LaserOP / Velocitron Scourge - got both versions, a pretty cool guy



Velocitron RoadHauler - a bit cheating cause I already loved Kingdom Inferno last year, but this mold rules, and this guy got the AAAAAAAAA face



Gen Selects Black Zarak - best deco of the best titan-class so far, super cool



BuzzworthyBB SS86-13BB Cliffjumper / CreaturesCollide Goldbug - I love this mold, and these are the quintessential CJ & GB renditions



Legacy Dragstrip - a really sexy Dragstrip, easily trounces the CW



Studio Series 86-15 Sludge - just a really beautiful likeness, got him in dino mode perennially, too bad about the dino-belly undercarriage though



Velocitron Cosmos - ya OK he's really fun, and a great likeness - just wish he didn't need forearm-fillers, and the shoulder joint mechanism is a bit weak



Studio Series 86-11 Perceptor - haven't dabbled with him as much as I would like, but he looks amazing - beats the TR for me, for sure



- -



special mention goes to the Takara Selects Seacons; they're not 2022 release, but that's when I finally got ahold of a complete set this year, hell f*ckin ya, I love em



Also, various figures I've got that I haven't opened yet (Xmas presents etc) that I imagine would be on this list if I opened em:

- Haslab VictorySaber

- Legacy Tarantulas, Elita-1/Minerva, Jhiaxus

- Velocitron GalaxyShuttle? idk he looks fun but maybe I'm forgetting if Siege Astrotrain mold sucked, i don't think so though

