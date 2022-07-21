Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,632

San Diego Comic Con 2022 ? Diamond Select Transformers Beast Wars Statues & Minimates



Following our coverage of San Diego Comic Con 2022, our team brings us images of the Diamond Select booth with some new Transformers products: *Premier Collection Beast Wars Statues Optimus Primal Megatron Transformers Minimates Wave 3: Galvatron, Coronation Starscream, Galvatron and Jazz. Future products: Thundercracker, Ultra Magnus, Hot Rod/Rodimus Prime, and “Sleep Mode” Optimus Prime (gray Optimus Prime redeco with opening chest). You can recreate Optimus Prime’s death scene with these figures. See all the images after the break and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



