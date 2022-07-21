Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,632

San Diego Comic Con 2022 ? Flame Toys



San Diego Comic Con 2022 continues and the TFW 2005 team is bringing us more images from the event. This time we have a look at the following products: *Furai Model – Model kits Soundwave & Ravage (prototype) Arcee (prototype) Devastator (color sample) Kuro Kara Kuri – Premium quality action figures Rodimus (prototype) Victory Saber (color sample) Nemesis Prime (color sample) Jazz (prototype) See all the images after the break and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



