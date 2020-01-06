Via PrimevsPrime*on Youtube*we have new in-hand*images of the new*Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Unmasked B-127 (Cybertronian Bumblebee). This figure is a new redeco of*Studio Series SS-70 B-127
*with a new darker shade of yellow and an unmasked head which look pretty similar (if not the same) to the one used with*Studio Series SS-57 Deluxe Offroad Bumblebee
. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as PrimevsPrime video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
