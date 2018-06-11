|
Magic Square Toys MS-01 Masterpiece Scaled G1 Optimus Prime Prototype
Third Party Magic Square Toys have shared images of their*MS-01 Masterpiece Scaled G1 Optimus Prime Prototype. The images surfaced via Magic Square Toys Weibo
. This company had previously released some Legends scaled toys, but now they surprised us with a Masterpiece scaled G1 Optimus Prime. A very solid and cartoon accurate design in both modes, he looks in perfect scale with MP-36 Megatron. No images or mention of a trailer so far. No price o release date at the moment. A very unexpected move considering all the hype and attention the official Masterpiece Convoy/Optimus Prime Version 3 got this » Continue Reading.
