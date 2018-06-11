Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,437
Magic Square Toys MS-01 Masterpiece Scaled G1 Optimus Prime Prototype


Third Party Magic Square Toys have shared images of their*MS-01 Masterpiece Scaled G1 Optimus Prime Prototype. The images surfaced via Magic Square Toys Weibo. This company had previously released some Legends scaled toys, but now they surprised us with a Masterpiece scaled G1 Optimus Prime. A very solid and cartoon accurate design in both modes, he looks in perfect scale with MP-36 Megatron. No images or mention of a trailer so far. No price o release date at the moment. A very unexpected move considering all the hype and attention the official Masterpiece Convoy/Optimus Prime Version 3 got this &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Magic Square Toys MS-01 Masterpiece Scaled G1 Optimus Prime Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.






Today, 11:16 AM   #2
Longshot
Pretender
Longshot's Avatar
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations
Posts: 1,117
Re: Magic Square Toys MS-01 Masterpiece Scaled G1 Optimus Prime Prototype
Wow! Looks good.
