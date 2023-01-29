Via Yankodesign
we can share for you images and information about a new officially licensed Transformers Smarthwatch by OKII. This new officially Transformers-themed smartwatch for kids is made by Chinese company*Xiao Tian Cai
*also known as OKII. Read on for details: The Transformers-themed Z8 watch is perhaps the perfect piece of gear for children. It has everything they?d possibly want, from a blue-and-red design that hat-tips Optimus Prime, to an actual folding design that reveals two cameras It will retail for*1,999 yuan (USD $295) and available only for the Chinese market so far. It comes packaged in a very » Continue Reading.
