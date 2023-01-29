Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Officially Licensed Transformers Smarthwatch By OKII
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,531
Officially Licensed Transformers Smarthwatch By OKII


Via Yankodesign we can share for you images and information about a new officially licensed Transformers Smarthwatch by OKII. This new officially Transformers-themed smartwatch for kids is made by Chinese company*Xiao Tian Cai*also known as OKII. Read on for details: The Transformers-themed Z8 watch is perhaps the perfect piece of gear for children. It has everything they?d possibly want, from a blue-and-red design that hat-tips Optimus Prime, to an actual folding design that reveals two cameras It will retail for*1,999 yuan (USD $295) and available only for the Chinese market so far. It comes packaged in a very &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Officially Licensed Transformers Smarthwatch By OKII appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:49 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.