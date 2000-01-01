Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:13 AM   #1
brr-icy
G1 Collector
brr-icy's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2008
Location: Stratford Ontario
Posts: 6,493
Send a message via MSN to brr-icy
Actionmasters locally?
Weird question, does anyone local to me have a full set of actionmasters i can shoot? Will take roughly an hour of their time, i had one lined up, but they aren't answering texts
my collection ^ Brr-icy Photgraphy on Facebook
Mostly G1 Japan Want list My Blog
my feedback:
Cybertron.ca
TFW
