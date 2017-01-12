Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,796
Two New Transformers: Rescue Bots Toy Sets Revealed ? Arctic Rescue And Rock Rescue T


Two new unannounced*Transformers: Rescue Bots toy sets have been revealed thanks to an eBay auction. First toy set titled as*Arctic*Rescue Boulder*features a repainted Boulder with*Graham Burns and Windchill on a rescue mission in the Arctic. The set*can be converted to four different modes using the three figures in multiple combinations. The second set titled as Rock Rescue Team (not to be confused with the Griffin Rock Rescue Team playset) features Bumblebee with Cody Burns, Talon and Hunter.*This set*too can be converted to four different modes using the figures in multiple combinations. Check out the listings on eBay: <a href="http://rover.ebay.com/rover/1/711-53200-19255-0/1?&#038;customid=TFWNews&#038;toolid=10001&#038;ca mpid=5336425390&#038;mpre=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ebay.co m%2Fitm%2FTransformers-Rescue-Bots-Hasbro-Arctic-Rescue-Boulder-New-HTF-2017-%2F162353846561">Transformers: Rescue &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Two New Transformers: Rescue Bots Toy Sets Revealed – Arctic Rescue And Rock Rescue Teams appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
