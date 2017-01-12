Two new unannounced*Transformers: Rescue Bots toy sets have been revealed thanks to an eBay auction. First toy set titled as*Arctic*Rescue Boulder*features a repainted Boulder with*Graham Burns and Windchill on a rescue mission in the Arctic. The set*can be converted to four different modes using the three figures in multiple combinations. The second set titled as Rock Rescue Team (not to be confused with the Griffin Rock Rescue Team playset) features Bumblebee with Cody Burns, Talon and Hunter.*This set*too can be converted to four different modes using the figures in multiple combinations. Check out the listings on eBay: <a href="http://rover.ebay.com/rover/1/711-53200-19255-0/1?&customid=TFWNews&toolid=10001&ca mpid=5336425390&mpre=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ebay.co m%2Fitm%2FTransformers-Rescue-Bots-Hasbro-Arctic-Rescue-Boulder-New-HTF-2017-%2F162353846561">Transformers: Rescue » Continue Reading.
