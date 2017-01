Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,796

Captured Prey Newsletter January 2017



The post







More... Greetings once again, fellow TFW members!* We hope you’ve had a great holiday season and that your new year is off to a great start!* The end of the year was, as always, packed with releases and kept us hopping getting your orders out!* Didn’t get that figure you were hoping for over the holiday season?* Come on over to the site and let us help you out!* We’ve got loads of new Legends, Masterpiece, Titans Return, Fans Toys, Badcube and more in stock and on preorder for you! If you’re planning out your shows to attend for » Continue Reading. The post Captured Prey Newsletter January 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th



__________________