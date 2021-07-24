Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:50 AM
First Look at Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Cheetor


Thanks once again to TFW board member Jtprime17, we how nave out first look at the upcoming Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Cheetor figure! These stock images display Cheetor in both his robot and beast modes, as well as showing off the front and back of his packaging. It appears he also comes with a “Saber Strike” feature – translucent green armor/weapons that can be attached in both modes. You can check out the photos after the jump and let us know what you think on the boards!

