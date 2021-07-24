Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,870

First Look at Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Cheetor



Thanks once again to TFW board member Jtprime17, we how nave out first look at the upcoming Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Cheetor figure! These stock images display Cheetor in both his robot and beast modes, as well as showing off the front and back of his packaging. It appears he also comes with a “Saber Strike” feature – translucent green armor/weapons that can be attached in both modes. You can check out the photos after the jump and let us know what you think on the boards!



The post







More... Thanks once again to TFW board member Jtprime17, we how nave out first look at the upcoming Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Cheetor figure! These stock images display Cheetor in both his robot and beast modes, as well as showing off the front and back of his packaging. It appears he also comes with a “Saber Strike” feature – translucent green armor/weapons that can be attached in both modes. You can check out the photos after the jump and let us know what you think on the boards!The post First Look at Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Cheetor appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca