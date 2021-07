Flame Toys ACGHK 2021: Kuro Kara Kuri Rodimus & Furai Action Leo Prime

Courtesy of Taghobby website *we have images of the color prototypes of Flame Toys*Kuro Kara Kuri Rodimus & Furai Action Leo Prime from the*ACGHK 2021 convention (Ani-Com & Game Hong Kong). While both are non-transformable action figures, Kuro Kara Kuri Rodimus (inspired by his IDW Lost Light design) is part of Flame Toys high end action figures line which features die-cast and even some light effects and Furai Action Leo Prime (stylized Lio Convoy) is a smaller scale and less expensive action figure. Click on the bar to see the images on this news post and then share your impressions » Continue Reading. The post Flame Toys ACGHK 2021: Kuro Kara Kuri Rodimus & Furai Action Leo Prime appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM