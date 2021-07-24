Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Flame Toys ACGHK 2021: Kuro Kara Kuri Rodimus & Furai Action Leo Prime


Courtesy of Taghobby website*we have images of the color prototypes of Flame Toys*Kuro Kara Kuri Rodimus &#038; Furai Action Leo Prime from the*ACGHK 2021 convention (Ani-Com &#038; Game Hong Kong). While both are non-transformable action figures, Kuro Kara Kuri Rodimus (inspired by his IDW Lost Light design) is part of Flame Toys high end action figures line which features die-cast and even some light effects and Furai Action Leo Prime (stylized Lio Convoy) is a smaller scale and less expensive action figure. Click on the bar to see the images on this news post and then share your impressions &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Flame Toys ACGHK 2021: Kuro Kara Kuri Rodimus & Furai Action Leo Prime appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



