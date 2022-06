Transformers Tonka Collab Figure, Tonkanator Revealed & Street Fighter Reissues

Target updated their Collector’s Spot page with new images of the rumored “ Project Yellow “. The figure is a collaboration with Tonka repainting G1 Decepticon Devastator as Autobot Tonkanator. Pre-orders go live at 9est/6pst. Also coming out today is a reissue of the Street Fighter Cross Over figures! Will you being adding these figures to your collection? Sound off in the discussion after the jump!The post Transformers Tonka Collab Figure, Tonkanator Revealed & Street Fighter Reissues appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM