Third party company X-Transbots, via their Facebook account, have revealed our first color images of their*MX-12T Gravestone “Youth” Version (Masterpiece Scale G1 Motormaster). This figure is a nice redeco of X-Transbots MX-12A Gravestone in G1 toy colors. The figure includes some new extra faces and a nice chromed sword and several extra details added. A very nice alternative to display in your Masterpiece collection. This figure is scheduled for release by*September 2021 and you can already find pre-orders via our sponsors links below. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then let us know your » Continue Reading.
