Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Studio Series Voyager Class Wave 9 Out at U.S. Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,545
Transformers Studio Series Voyager Class Wave 9 Out at U.S. Retail


TFW2005 member CommanderPrime reports the arrival of Studio Series Voyager Class Wave 9 Constructicon Scrapper and Sentinel Prime to a Lansing, MI Walmart location, with the selection of Sentinel Prime for purchase. Remember to hunt safely and share your retail sightings news on the 2005 boards!

The post Transformers Studio Series Voyager Class Wave 9 Out at U.S. Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Mutant Beast Wars Soundwave complete w/card
Transformers
Transformers Beast Machines Primal Prime
Transformers
Transformers Generation 2 Devastator - Constructicons - Incomplete Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege Refraktor Reconnaissance Team
Transformers
Transformers G1 Onslaught MIB Boxed Combaticon Decepticon Bruticus
Transformers
1984 HASBRO TRANSFORMERS OPTIMUS PRIME TOY WITH BOX
Transformers
6 Figure Transformers STUDIO SERIES lot. BRAWL, BARRICADE,THUNDERCRACKER TRU etc
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:24 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.