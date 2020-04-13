|
Transformers Studio Series Voyager Class Wave 9 Out at U.S. Retail
TFW2005 member CommanderPrime reports the arrival of Studio Series Voyager Class Wave 9 Constructicon Scrapper and Sentinel Prime to a Lansing, MI Walmart location, with the selection of Sentinel Prime for purchase. Remember to hunt safely and share your retail sightings news on the 2005 boards!
