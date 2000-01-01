Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:15 PM   #1
GotBot
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,999
Top 10 Transformers with Military Alt Modes
With all the votes in, we look at the top 10 Transformers with military vehicle alt modes!

https://youtu.be/weMYy5DAEuo
