Studio Series Voyagers Brawl & Megatron Out at Singapore Retail

Singapore notches another hit *on the Studio Series retail sightings parade, with TFW2005 members lake88 and darkavenger reporting the arrivals of Brawl and Megatron to Paragon, Tampines Mall & Vivo City Toys R Us locations. This is great news for our fellow Transformers fans in Singapore! Will you be adding these figures to your collection? See the pictures after the jump and remember to share your sightings news on the 2005 boards!