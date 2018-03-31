|
Studio Series Voyagers Brawl & Megatron Out at Singapore Retail
Singapore notches another hit
on the Studio Series retail sightings parade, with TFW2005 members lake88 and darkavenger reporting the arrivals of Brawl and Megatron to Paragon, Tampines Mall & Vivo City Toys R Us locations. This is great news for our fellow Transformers fans in Singapore! Will you be adding these figures to your collection?
