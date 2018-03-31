Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Studio Series Voyagers Brawl & Megatron Out at Singapore Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:21 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,251
Studio Series Voyagers Brawl & Megatron Out at Singapore Retail


Singapore notches another hit*on the Studio Series retail sightings parade, with TFW2005 members lake88 and darkavenger reporting the arrivals of Brawl and Megatron to Paragon, Tampines Mall &#38; Vivo City Toys R Us locations. This is great news for our fellow Transformers fans in Singapore! Will you be adding these figures to your collection? See the pictures after the jump and remember to share your sightings news on the 2005 boards!

The post Studio Series Voyagers Brawl & Megatron Out at Singapore Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Masterpiece transformers Hot Rodimus and Smokescreen. Original, not KO
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:25 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.