First Look At Funko Pop! Pin Transformers


Via Dutch website Backtothetoys.com*we can share for you our first images of the new Funko Pop! Pin Transformers. These are new metal pins featuring Transformers characters in the Funko Pop style. We have images of the following pins: Funko Pop Pin Optimus Prime (Nemesis Prime chase variant) Funko Pop Pin Bumblebee Funko Pop Pin Megatron Funko Pop Pin Soundwave These pins are 4 inches/10 cm tall (similar to a regular Funko Pop figure), include a display stand and come in a windowed box. According to this website, each one is price*?14.99 and expected for release &#187; Continue Reading.

The post First Look At Funko Pop! Pin Transformers appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
