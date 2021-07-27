Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Lorenzo di Bonaventura Talks About The Transformers Live Action Movie Franchise


Polygon sat down with producer*Lorenzo di Bonaventura to talk a bit about the past and the future of the Transformers Live Action Movie Franchise. Q: Was*Bumblebee*a bit of a gamble? Did it pay off? It seemed successful, but maybe modestly so. A: I rarely criticize the marketing campaigns because it is what it is, but it truly had an abysmal marketing campaign. They were trying to sell it too soft and so it became like we were selling an animated movie or something. But the result of it was that the movie is really loved. It re-engaged the audience in

The post Lorenzo di Bonaventura Talks About The Transformers Live Action Movie Franchise appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
