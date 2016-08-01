RNSrobot Animated Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Edmonton AB Posts: 1,734

Re: Titans Return Brainstorm to be rereleased Eh. It's a good retool but I wasn't all that impressed in hand and sold mine months ago. The front/shield p Cr is ENTIRELY paint-dipped, and it looks like garbage. Glossy, gloppy, and doesn't mesh with the teal plastic. I get "molds" and all that but ugh. And I really dislike the single tailfin in vehicle mode.



I mean, go for it if he tickles your fancy, but not worth the 30-40 imo. Voyager brainstorm is much much better, scale be damned.

