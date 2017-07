Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 38,268

Titans Return Brainstorm to be rereleased





Via our sponsors Via our sponsors TFSource , we can report that the Titans Return Brainstorm figure is about to get a new release. According to the listing on TFSource, Brainstorm is coming by once again in August 2017. We cannot say for certain if this is just a new stock that will only be available online, or if he will also make his way back to stores. We’re sure that Brainstorm will be well stocked online not only by TFSource, but also our other sponsors. Check them out through the links below for more Titans Return toys for order. Sponsor Links:





