|
Titans Return Brainstorm to be rereleased
Via our sponsors TFSource
, we can report that the Titans Return Brainstorm figure is about to get a new release. According to the listing on TFSource, Brainstorm is coming by once again in August 2017. We cannot say for certain if this is just a new stock that will only be available online, or if he will also make his way back to stores. We’re sure that Brainstorm will be well stocked online not only by TFSource, but also our other sponsors. Check them out through the links below for more Titans Return toys for order. Sponsor Links:
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.