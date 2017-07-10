It is with sadness that we report Walter “Wally” Burr, the voice director for the original Generation 1 Transformers cartoon and the 1986 Transformers the Movie, passed away yesterday, 9 July, 2017. If you watched a cartoon in the 1980s, chances are, Wally Burr would have been the voice director, guiding the performances of the various actors to bring the show to life. His credits included not only the original Transformers, but G.I. Joe, Jem, Visionaries, Inspector Gadget, Dino Riders, Captain Caveman, Dynomutt the Dog Wonder, and the 1980s Spider-Man. His work, however, also saw him occasionally take to the » Continue Reading.
