Rescue Bots Rock Rescue Bumblebee out in the UK
We’ve got word that the Rescue Bots Rock Rescue Bumblebee set has hit UK retail. This set, which features Bumblebee, a pair of Mini-Cons, and a PVC human companion, has many different combinations, so it is a fun set to mess with. It was spotted in an Entertainer store in Colchester by TFW2005 member Underlord.
