Ravager Generation 1 Join Date: May 2017 Location: Mississauga Posts: 15

Masterpiece Empty Boxes I really dont need these. Boxes range from VG to Poorish condition.



Maybe someone out there might need one.



MP 01 Still has paper trailer.



Asking $10 for small boxes.



Asking $20 for large.



Yes I can negotiate.



**** Please note boxes do NOT CONTAIN Transformers **** Attached Thumbnails