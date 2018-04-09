|
Transformers Earth Wars: Victorion and Menasor Abilities
Following our reveal last week of new combiners available in game, we are pleased to share with you a video of Deborah and Josh from*Space Ape Games
*demonstrating the abilities available for Victorion and Menasor. In this clip we see: each combiner assemble, Victorion’s blade dash, Menasor’s kinetic barrier and Victorion’s noble sacrifice (which for Menasor is internal*conflict
). Remember to download the*game
*for free from your app stores & then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!  
