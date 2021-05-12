Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Renegade Game Studios Transformers Deck Building Pre-Order & Additional Information


Renegade Game Studios website have updated a new page with information and pre-orders of their new*Transformers Deck Building game. We had reported our first look at the packaging and official description of the game some days ago, and now we have a pre-order listing with a promo pack and expected for release in August this year. You can pre-order your deck here for $45.00. We can confirm that you can play the game solo or up to 5 players. Read on for the new promotional images, as well as the full content of this promo pack after &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Renegade Game Studios Transformers Deck Building Pre-Order & Additional Information appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



