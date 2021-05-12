|
Renegade Game Studios Transformers Deck Building Pre-Order & Additional Information
Renegade Game Studios website
have updated a new page with information and pre-orders of their new*Transformers Deck Building game. We had reported our first look at the packaging and official description
of the game some days ago, and now we have a pre-order listing with a promo pack and expected for release in August this year. You can pre-order your deck here
for $45.00. We can confirm that you can play the game solo or up to 5 players. Read on for the new promotional images, as well as the full content of this promo pack after » Continue Reading.
The post Renegade Game Studios Transformers Deck Building Pre-Order & Additional Information
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca