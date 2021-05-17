TFW2005 member Beast_Megatron reports the long-awaited
CD release of Dario Marianelli‘s Bumblebee score: For this critically lauded prequel to the blockbuster Transformers film franchise, composer Marianelli fashions a beautiful orchestral score that teems with emotional wonder and drama as it explores the heartwarming friendship between a thoughtful, resourceful teenage girl and the titular Bumblebee. Produced by Marianelli and mastered by Mark Willsher
, this limited edition CD release of 2000 units is the official debut of this wonderful score. The exclusive, in-depth liner notes are by writer Daniel Schweiger, featuring comments from the composer, and the charming art design » Continue Reading.
