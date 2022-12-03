Coming to us from Sonic Bomber-Core on Facebook
is our first look at a peculiar item: What appears to be a possible Legacy Medix, a repaint of Legacy Crankcase with Burnout’s head, as an homage to the Rescue Bots character. Specifics beyond that are unknown at this time – it seems it may be some sort of Holiday exclusive – but we will bring you the updates as they come in. Until then you can check out the gallery after the break!
The post Possible First Look at Legacy Medix?
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...