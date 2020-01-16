|
Transformers: Botbots Lawn League 8-packs Available Via Amazon.com
The #botbotchallenge continues! Thanks to our very own newsie AzT*who found a new Amazon listing
of the elusive*Transformers: Botbots Lawn League 8-packs. The Lawn League Tribe, together with the Bakery Bytes,*features special “color change” BotBots with heat-sensitive paint. The Lawn League 8-packs had only been found before at ToysRUs stores in Taiwan
*(back in July 2109 ) but now you can pre-order them online via Amazon
for $14.99 and due to be in stock by January 19, 2020. A good chance to grab these fun little Botbots. Click on the bar to see the mirrored stock images, and » Continue Reading.
