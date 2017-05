Chigimus Robot Master Join Date: Jan 2014 Location: Calgary, AB Posts: 772

48" Devastator



No, the preview pic is not photoshopped, lol. There is another pic of him on the throne in the originating thread that I was not prepared for and it had me in hysterics.









