Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Nemesis Prime Official Gallery


The Flame Toys Facebook account*have shared a nice gallery with official images of their new*Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Nemesis Prime*action figure. This is the inevitable black redeco of*Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Optimus Prime*and we are sure your optics will be pleased with the result. We have great pics from all different angles and showing off his poseability, LED lights and the plethora of accessories included. This will be a limited run of only 1800 pieces worldwide which will be sold in limited quantities during the following events: ACG HK 2022 : 300 pcs WF Beijing 2022 &#187; Continue Reading.

