Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Studio Series Wave 1 Core Class Out In Puerto Rico
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,728
Transformers Studio Series Wave 1 Core Class Out In Puerto Rico


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*rikaldomario*we can confirm that the new*Transformers Studio Series Wave 1 Core Class is out at retail in Puerto Rico. We have our first in-store images of the first Core class toys for the Studio Series line: Shockwave and Ravage. As we knew, the figures come in the new open-window boxes. Both were found at a Walmart in*Santurce and*Canovanas. We hope this means that these figures will show up at US stores any time soon. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Studio Series Wave 1 Core Class Out In Puerto Rico appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS SELECTS WFC-GS25 TRANSMUTATE EXCLUSIVE.
Transformers
Optimus Prime #6 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Optimus Prime #1 Series 1 Transformers Figurines & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
StarScream #9 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Card New
Transformers
Megatron #12 Series 1 Transformers Figurines & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Ratchet #13 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Megatron #2 Series 1 Transformers Figurines & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:27 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.