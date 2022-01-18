Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,728

Transformers Studio Series Wave 1 Core Class Out In Puerto Rico



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*rikaldomario*we can confirm that the new*Transformers Studio Series Wave 1 Core Class is out at retail in Puerto Rico. We have our first in-store images of the first Core class toys for the Studio Series line: Shockwave and Ravage. As we knew, the figures come in the new open-window boxes. Both were found at a Walmart in*Santurce and*Canovanas. We hope this means that these figures will show up at US stores any time soon. Happy hunting!



