What are these?
Today, 08:40 PM
#
1
Amandahugnkiss
Machine War
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 260
What are these?
At a guess, they look like those things that help to figured out what a G1 Transformer's stats are; but I've gotten them in a lot of packages that aren't G1 so why did Hasbro put them in?
Today, 09:03 PM
#
2
delrue
Generation 2
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 116
Re: What are these?
Earthrise figures have them for finding locations on the little map pieces that come with the figures.
Not sure about the ones you have specifically. I know there were also G1 toys that had things like weak spots hidden with these.
