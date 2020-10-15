Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,563

Official ?Behind-the-Design: Transformers Devastator? Article



Hasbro Pulse have just uploaded a very interesting “Behind-the-Design: Transformers Devastator” article which explains the creative process of Studio Series Devastator and his components. Hasbro’s*Transformers Engineer Mike B. tells us about all the original ideas, challenges and development steps on the long way to create the impressive Studio Series Devastator. Read on for some highlights: They decided fist how many Constructicons would form Devastator. They chose a release schedule*across two years to help balance the figures in the Studio Series collection to incorporate all movies. In the end, they released 9 Constructicons, to let the fans recreate Rampage’s battle against



Hasbro Pulse have just uploaded a very interesting "Behind-the-Design: Transformers Devastator" article which explains the creative process of Studio Series Devastator and his components. Hasbro's*Transformers Engineer Mike B. tells us about all the original ideas, challenges and development steps on the long way to create the impressive Studio Series Devastator. Read on for some highlights: They decided fist how many Constructicons would form Devastator. They chose a release schedule*across two years to help balance the figures in the Studio Series collection to incorporate all movies. In the end, they released 9 Constructicons, to let the fans recreate Rampage's battle against





