Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Official ?Behind-the-Design: Transformers Devastator? Article
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,563
Official ?Behind-the-Design: Transformers Devastator? Article


Hasbro Pulse have just uploaded a very interesting “Behind-the-Design: Transformers Devastator” article which explains the creative process of Studio Series Devastator and his components. Hasbro’s*Transformers Engineer Mike B. tells us about all the original ideas, challenges and development steps on the long way to create the impressive Studio Series Devastator. Read on for some highlights: They decided fist how many Constructicons would form Devastator. They chose a release schedule*across two years to help balance the figures in the Studio Series collection to incorporate all movies. In the end, they released 9 Constructicons, to let the fans recreate Rampage’s battle against &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Official “Behind-the-Design: Transformers Devastator” Article appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Stickers for TRANSFORMERS Diaclone K.O Micro change SCOPEMAN Binoculars Robot
Transformers
2 Vintage Takara? Transformers DECOY 3? Rubber Figures 1 Hong Kong & 1 Japan
Transformers
Transformers Rockem Sockem 1985 Decal & Instructions
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS TURBO TRACKS REVEAL THE SHIELD Hasbro
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS ART FEATHER BUMBLE BEE
Transformers
Soundwave Ravage Beast Hunters near Complete Deluxe Prime Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Web Diver Webdiver W-04 Galleon (Pirate ship) MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:13 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.