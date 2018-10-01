Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Officially Licensed G1 Optimus Costume Available At Walmart


We have a nice surprise today. 2005 Boards member*G1Prowl found a very nice and original Officially Licensed*G1 Optimus Prime costume at his local Walmart. Available in child size, we are sure even older fans would like to get this one for Halloween or any party. The costume is also listed at Walmart.com*for $24.97, but available*for in-store purchase only at the moment. Here’s the description of the costume from the website: Fight the Decepticons in our Optimus Prime Deluxe Gen 1 Costume! This costume includes a jumpsuit with sublimated art on the front and back, built out shoulders and sleeve &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Officially Licensed G1 Optimus Costume Available At Walmart appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 02:18 PM
zuffyprime
Re: Officially Licensed G1 Optimus Costume Available At Walmart
man I so need this in adult size lol
Today, 03:13 PM
Sun Swipe Prime
Re: Officially Licensed G1 Optimus Costume Available At Walmart
man I so need this in adult size lol
Unfortunately, even in adult size. It'd fit a little snug on me.

Today, 03:29 PM
joshimus
Re: Officially Licensed G1 Optimus Costume Available At Walmart
Not gonna lie, I would walk around in my house with that on (if they made adult sized ones)
