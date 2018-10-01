Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,167

Officially Licensed G1 Optimus Costume Available At Walmart



We have a nice surprise today. 2005 Boards member*G1Prowl found a very nice and original Officially Licensed*G1 Optimus Prime costume at his local Walmart. Available in child size, we are sure even older fans would like to get this one for Halloween or any party. The costume is also listed at



The post







More... We have a nice surprise today. 2005 Boards member*G1Prowl found a very nice and original Officially Licensed*G1 Optimus Prime costume at his local Walmart. Available in child size, we are sure even older fans would like to get this one for Halloween or any party. The costume is also listed at Walmart.com *for $24.97, but available*for in-store purchase only at the moment. Here’s the description of the costume from the website: Fight the Decepticons in our Optimus Prime Deluxe Gen 1 Costume! This costume includes a jumpsuit with sublimated art on the front and back, built out shoulders and sleeve » Continue Reading. The post Officially Licensed G1 Optimus Costume Available At Walmart appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2018will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.