Hasbro Design and Marketing Team: NYCC Transformers Panel 10/4
New York Comic Con’s program*schedule
*is posted and 2005 boards member Goldbolt discovered an*intriguing panel taking place this Thursday: 11:45 AM – 12:15 PM*NYCC Live Stage – Booth 174 – Javits Center There is always MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE when Transformers arrives at NYCC
and on December 21st when the Bumblebee movie hits the big screen!*Check in to see the new toys based on the theatrical release as well as enjoy a nostalgic nod to the 80s with a look at the original G1 toys hitting shelves again 34 years later!*Surprises are in store with reveals of new STUDIO SERIES » Continue Reading.
