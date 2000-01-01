Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,459

Marvel Legends Infinity War 3-Pack Out Now at TRU.



More... Spotted in Winnipeg at Toys R Us the new *Marvel Legends* *Avengers* *Infinity War* 3-Pack with Thor, Rocket Racoon and Teenage Groot. They are...





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.