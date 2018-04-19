|
Hasbros Leaked From Cybertron: Studio Series Grimlcki
And we bring you the latest installment of Hasbro’s Leaked From Cybertron video series! it’s turn to have a look at the impressive Studio Series Grimlock! The official Transformers Facebook
and Instagram
*have uploaded a new video featuring Hasbro’s design manager Jhon Warden, displaying the Studio Series Leader Class Grimlock*and one prototype of the figure. Todays video follows previous detailed views of*Studio Series*Blackout
*and*Grimlock
*& Power of the Primes Dinobots*Slash
,*Sludge
,*Slug (G1*Slag),
*Snarl
,*Swoop
,*Grimlock
*and Studio Series*Jazz
*and Brawl
. Check out the clip and screen caps below and then join to the discussion on the » Continue Reading.
The post Hasbros Leaked From Cybertron: Studio Series Grimlcki
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.