|
Transformers: The Manga Volume 3 By Viz Media New Listing On Amazon.com
We can report that a new and unexpected*Transformers: The Manga Volume 3 By Viz Media has just been listed on Amazon
. Publisher Viz Media had treated us with proper English translations of the Japanese exclusive G1 manga. We had known of 2 hardcover books so far, but 2005 Boards member*Thundershot found a new Volume 3 Amazon listing
. This will be a 378-page hardcover edition (more pages than previous volumes) and it will be released on October 13, 2020. Read on for a small product description: “The final volume of Transformers: The Manga is here! This deluxe volume collects » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: The Manga Volume 3 By Viz Media New Listing On Amazon.com
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.