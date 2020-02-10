|
Transformers: The Manga Volume 2 By Viz Media Cover Revealed
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Thundershot for*giving us the heads up that Amazon
have uploaded the cover for the*Transformers: The Manga Volume 2 By Viz Media. The cover features Chromedome, Sixshot, Black Zarak, Fortress Maximus, Galvatron, Overlord ans Super Ginrai which were prominent characters in the Japanese G1 Transformers continuity. This 344-page hardcover edition is a collection of comic strips that originally appeared in Japanese Magazines, some years ago. You can*click here for Volume 2 Amazon listing.
*($24.99 and due to release on May 12, 2020) and you con also find the*listing for Volume 1 here
*($24.99 and due to » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: The Manga Volume 2 By Viz Media Cover Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.