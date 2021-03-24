Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,297

Official Transformers Cyberverse Display Booth In China



Thanks to 2005 Board member Pixelmaster for giving us the heads up of a new*Transformers Cyberverse display booth in China. This is sure a impressive booth featuring a big Cyberverse themed decoration including a 2-meter tall space bridge and 1.7-meter Cyberverse standees and statues all over the place, even an Optimus Prime truck! To top it all, a wide variety of Cyberverse and other Transformers toys are available for sale. This temporary store is placed at*Windsor House, Causeway Bay in Hong Kong which will be open from March 25th to May 2nd. Click on the bar to see the mirrored



