TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up February Week 2
It’s been a pretty active week with several Kingdom Voyager Wave 1 sightings in Asia and Russia plus the new Wave 2 Deluxe and Core in France. Additionally, we have new Cyberverse Deluxe toys in Australia, Studio Series 86 in China and Singapore. Cyberverse Wave 2 Deluxe In Australia
*2005 Board member*JJJ*was able to find and buy the latest Cyberverse Deluxe Prowl, Soundwave and Starscream at*Target Mildura. Studio Series 86 Deluxe In China
*2005 Board member SirToys found Studio Series 86 Kup and Blurr at Aeon China. Additionally, some official T-shirts and Bumbleebe scissors were spotted at Walmart » Continue Reading.
