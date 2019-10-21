|
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #14 Sneak Peek
IDW Manager, Creative Development / Senior Editor Tom Waltz
is back on the sneak peek recon trail, this time providing a look at panels featured in November’s Transformers #14. Previews World credits
: (W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova, Bethany McGuire-Smith (CA) Angel Hernandez Check out the attached artwork and then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!
