Transformers 7 Plot To Take Place In 1992?
We previously reported that Location Filming of the 7th Transformers movie will being in on July 4th in Montreal. Transformers France
website has acquired a Casting Call Sheet for Extras, confirming the aforementioned date as well as one more important piece of info. According to the sheet, the extras for the movie must be prepared to change their appearance (hair, facial hair, clothing, etc.) based on the styles from 1992; thus indicating the possibility of the story of Transformers 7 taking place five years after the events of Bumblebee (if it is a continuation of the Bumblebee Movie Storytelling » Continue Reading.
