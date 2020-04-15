Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,548

Transformers Earth Wars Event ? Brain Power!



The Space Ape team have dropped by with another Earth Wars update which brings us another character event! We got a glimpse last week at these two, but this week Brainstorm and Guyhawk take center stage for the Autobots and Decepticons and the Breast Force team gains another member! Looking to take the next step towards what will eventually be another combiner? Check out the details on the upcoming event after the jump! Bah-weep-graaaaagnah wheep nini bong! Battle to unlock*Brainstorm*or*Guyhawk*in this weekends event and learn about their special abilities! Brain Power! Fight in this event to*unlock a 2, 3 or



