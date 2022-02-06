Japanese Publisher Hero-X*had*announced a new 2022 edition of popular*Transformers Generations Book
. and now, we can share for you the cover of the upcoming book. Hero X have*tweeted
*our first look at the amazing cover art of this book courtesy of artist Yuki Mutaguchi and colors by veteran Transformers artist*Kazumasa Yasukuni. This is an amazing cover featuring Optimus Prime, Rodimus Prime and Raiden in the background. This issue will have an special for the 35th anniversary of the “Transformers: The Headmasters” cartoon and Masterpiece MPG Raiden! The Transformers Generations book 2022 is scheduled for*release in July 29th, 2022*for the Japanese » Continue Reading.
