Old Today, 10:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,558
Transformers Generations Book 2022 Cover Art Revealed


Japanese Publisher Hero-X*had*announced a new 2022 edition of popular*Transformers Generations Book. and now, we can share for you the cover of the upcoming book. Hero X have*tweeted*our first look at the amazing cover art of this book courtesy of artist Yuki Mutaguchi and colors by veteran Transformers artist*Kazumasa Yasukuni. This is an amazing cover featuring Optimus Prime, Rodimus Prime and Raiden in the background. This issue will have an special for the 35th anniversary of the “Transformers: The Headmasters” cartoon and Masterpiece MPG Raiden! The Transformers Generations book 2022 is scheduled for*release in July 29th, 2022*for the Japanese &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Generations Book 2022 Cover Art Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



