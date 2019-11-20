|
Hasbro China, via the official Transformers Weibo Account
, have uploaded a very nice set of promotional pictures of the upcoming Studio Series figures for 2020:*Camaro 2007 Bumblebee, Dark Of The Moon Soundwave & Transformers 2007 Megatron. We have great shots of Deluxe class SS-49 Bumblebee, SS-51 DOTM Soundwave and Voyager class SS-54 Megatron. Bumblebee’s pics have been taken*outside which natural lighting (with Studio Series Scavenger as special guest), giving us a good sense of how the finished figure will look in our collections. Soundwave and Megatron shots let us see all the detail and finishing in both modes. We » Continue Reading.
